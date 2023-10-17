Theft accused escapes from police custody in Bhubaneswar court premises

Bhubaneswar: Throwing a challenge to the police, an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) managed to escape from the police custody in Bhubaneswar court premises here today.

According to sources, the accused was arrested by the Airfield police in Bhubaneswar on charges of theft. He was sent to the Jharpada jail.

Today, police brought him to Bhubaneswar Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) for the hearing of the case. However, he took the permission of the police to go to the washroom on the pretext to attend the nature’s call. But, he escaped from the toilet.

Soon, the commissionerate police formed a special team and launched a search operation to trace him. Cops are also conducting checking at different locations of the State capital city to find the UTP and arrest him again.