Cuttack: A youth went missing allegedly after jumping into the Mahanadi river late last night from Subarnapur-Jatamundia bridge in Banki area of Cuttack district.

The youth who is yet to be traced has been identified as Banamali Rout (24), a resident of Sunthipal village in Tigiria Tehsil of Cuttack district.

According to sources, Banamali was on his way back home from market and was seen parking his bike on the bridge, when he jumped off into the Mahanadi river.

Fire Personnel carried out a search operation for the youth,but were unable to trace him.

Reason behind Banamali taking such drastic step is still unknown.