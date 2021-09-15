Youth flees with Police vehicle from Dhenkanal Town PS in Odisha

Dhenkanal: In an unusual incident, a youth who had been detained by Police, fled along with a van of the Police station on Wednesday. The incident took place in Dhenkanal of Odisha.

As per reports, while patrolling on Tuesday night, Police found a youth roaming suspiciously in the street in Dhenkanal. Police took him to the police station.

The man was identified as Dharmendra Swain of Hata Bainsia area under Gandia Police limits.

After taking him to the Police station, it was observed that the youth was mentally ill. Accordingly, he was freed today morning. However, later it was found that he fled along with a van of the PS as the driver had gone to bring drinking water while leaving the key of the vehicle in the keyhole only.

Astonished with the unusual incident, Police personnel alerted other Police Stations. Even personnel of Dhenkanal Town PS chased the vehicle in another Police vehicle and apprehended it in Khuntuni PS area.

The man has been detained in Police station and is being interrogated to ascertain whether he is really mentally ill or pretended.