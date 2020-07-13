Narasinghpur: A 30-year-old youth hung himself to death, after the girl he loved got married to someone else at Kanpur village under Kanpur police limits of Narsinghpur block in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhanjan Basantara of Kanpur village.

According to his family members, Prabhanjan was in love with a girl of the same village for the past 7 years, whose marriage was solemnised yesterday.

According to sources, after hearing about her marriage, He could not bear the pain and decided to end his life. He went to a pond near the girl’s house and hanged himself to death from a banyan tree.

It is noteworthy that the youth had suicidal tendencies and earlier, he had tried to kill himself by consuming poison.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard by the family of the deceased. On the other hand, an unnatural death case has been registered by the police and further investigation is being conducted on this matter.