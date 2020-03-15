Youth Commits Suicide Over Failed Love in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: A youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home over failed love affair in this district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Narendrapur village under Arandua panchayat in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district.

It has also been learnt that the audio clip and photo of the two love birds got viral following which the boy’s family members lodged an FIR.

As per reports, Prashanta Chudamani, son of Krupasindhu Swain of Narendrapur was in love with a girl of the same village for the last 5 years. Recently he came to know that the girl is in love with someone else these days. The two had a verbal argument over it. Perhaps that was the reason the youth lost control over his mind and committed suicide on March 9, when nobody was present at his home. He hanged himself to death.

On the other hand, the photo and audio clip of the two went viral following which Prashant’s family members claimed that their son died due to the girl and hence lodged an FIR in Basudevpur police station against the girl.

Prashanta was working as an engineer with a private company in Mumbai. He had visited his native village on February 29. Now, after death of the income generating son his parents have completely broken down. On the other hand we have not so far received reaction of the girl or her family members in this regard.

A case has been launched in this matter and investigation is underway.