Youth kills self on video call in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed himself on a live video call in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said reports.

The youth was depressed because his girlfriend had left him. As a result he video-called the girl and committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of a towel.

The youth was working in a car service station in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar. He is said to be around 19 years old said reports.

The Lingaraj police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death of the youth.

Details awaited on the case.