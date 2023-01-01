Youth commits suicide infront of girlfriend’s house in Balangir

Balangir: A youth reportedly committed suicide infront of his girlfriend’s house at Duanapali village in Odisha’s in Balangir district today.

The youth, who is yet to be identified, allegedly stabbed himself with a sharp weapon in order to end his life. Some people rescued and rushed him to the hospital in a critical condition. However, he breathed his last.

While the exact reason what promoted the youth to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have decided to kill self following the girl’s denial to love proposal.

Police started an investigation into the matter after reaching the village. They are reportedly questioning some eyewitnesses.