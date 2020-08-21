You will get half salary for three months if lost job due to lockdown; here’s how

In what could be considered as big relief for all those who have lost their jobs amid the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed to contain coronavirus outbreak, the Union government has announced they would get 50 per cent of their salary for three months. Those who are covered under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) will be eligible to get the salary.

Thousands of people have lost their sources of income due to the COVID outbreak and they are sitting idle and are now finding it hard to look after their families. Therefore, the government has directed to pay half salary (50 per cent) for three months.

However, there are certain restrictions. The employees who are eligible to get the half salary must be covered under the ESI for at least for two years between April 1, 2028 and March 31, 2020. Besides, they must have worked for at least 78 days between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar made the announcement yesterday. This would benefit around 40 lakh employees especially those who were engaged in the industry sector but lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

Let’s know what they should do to get 50% salary:

The employees who have lost their salary should go to the ESI office and prove that they have become jobless during the lockdown period following which money will be credited to their account.