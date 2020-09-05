Voter ID card is considered one of the most important documents for any citizen. Through this, we can vote in elections. Voter ID is a government document so it is also used for different purposes. Voter ID card should always have correct and updated information.

This is because when you use it as a document, you will not face any trouble. Often people have a question on how to change the address in the voter ID card. Will they have to go to the government office or will it be done while sitting at home. So let us tell you that you can change the address both ways. Here we are going to tell you about the online method.

For this, you should first go to the Election Commission website https://www.nvsp.in/. The website will open in front of you and you will have many options. Here, go to ‘Transposition within Assembly’ and click on ‘Form8A’. A form will open in a new tab.

Now fill the requested information carefully. Scan and upload the seven addresses proof. Once again read the form completely and click on submit when the information is correct. After this, you will get a reference number through which you can track your application. After this, a new voter ID card will be delivered to your address in a few days.