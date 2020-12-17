Yet Another Fake Zarda Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

Cuttack: Yet another fake zarda manufacturing unit has been busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district in Odisha in late evening on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Twin City Commissionerate Police conducted a raid and has detained two persons, including the owner, in this connection.

The seized items include packets of zarda, pan masala and tobacco.

They have also seized duplicate cartons, packets and other machinery required for manufacturing the zarda.