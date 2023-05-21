Yellow warning alert for 15 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for as many as 15 districts of Odisha for thunderstorm and lightning

According to weather report, Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Khordha, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Kendrapada districts.

Similarly, thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Gajapati, and Ganjam, over the next 24 hours, the IMD stated.