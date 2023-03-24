World to observe ‘Earth Hour’ tomorrow, check details

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

People across the globe will observe the 'Earth Hour' for an hour tomorrow (March 25) as per the decision of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: People across the globe will observe the ‘Earth Hour’ for an hour tomorrow (March 25) as per the decision of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The ‘Earth Hour’ will be observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM with the aim to raise awareness about climate change challenges and energy conservation by switching off all lights and electric appliances at their respective places.

The theme of this year’s Earth Hour is “Invest in Our Planet.”

The WWF Sydney and its partners introduced the Earth Hour for the first time as a symbolic lights-out event on March 31, 2007 at 7:30 pm, local time to raise awareness among the people about climate change. A year later, the Earth Hour was held internationally on March 29. Since then, ‘Earth Hour’ became very popular and it has been held every year on the last Saturday of March.

