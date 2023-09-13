Workshop-cum-Orientation program of principals in Odisha starts

Bhubaneswar: The Workshop-cum-Orientation Program of Principals has officially begun in the presence of Cabinet Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Chairperson of Mo College Abhijan.

Reliable reports in this regard said that, the program in underway at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

Former MLA-turned-actor Akash Dasnayak, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Aravind Agrawal, and other dignitaries addressed the august gathering.

Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Aravind Agrawal wished a warm welcome to all the principals of various colleges in Odisha. All principals attending the event were greeted with a heartfelt message, said reports.

The Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, emphasized the importance of their role in shaping the future of higher education in Odisha.

The Cabinet Minister, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, delivered an inspiring message to all the principals attending the event, said reliable reports in this regard.