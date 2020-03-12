Woman Panchayat Samiti Member brutally thrashed allegedly over land dispute in Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: A woman Panchayat Samiti Member was  brutally thrashed by a youth in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday.

According to reports, Mamata Behera, Panchayat Samiti Member of Harirajpur in Banki area of the district, was attacked by one Ranjan Behera of the village allegedly over past rivalry due to a land dispute.

Mamata sustained serious injuries on her face and legs in the attack. She was admitted to the Sub-Divisional hospital in Banki.

Banki Hospital

The victim lodged a complaint against the accused at Banki police station and sought justice.

