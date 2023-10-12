Woman killed in Ganjam of Odisha, probe underway

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman has been killed in Ganjam district of Odisha said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reports, miscreants entered the home of the woman and murdered her. The murder took place in Nilakantha town under Gosani Nuagaon police station limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Soudamini Rath. She was a member of the child protection committee. Reports say that the woman was murdered late at night on Wednesday.

It has been reported that, the woman was alone at home when the miscreants forcefully entered the house and killed her.

The locals informed the police and the police reached the spot and started an investigation into incident. A number of questions have been raised as to who the woman was talking to on the phone, who committed the crime and who were her enemies.