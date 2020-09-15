Balasore: A woman was killed while her husband and 3-year-old daughter sustained grevious injuries as the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a pick-up van on NH-60 near Lakshmanath toll gate in Jaleswar area of Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Samal, a native of Aruha village.

According to sources, Ashwini Ku Samal along with his wife Mamta and daughter Manasi was on his way to Nangada Sahi on a motorcycle after they heard the death of one of his relatives when a pickup van hit them from rear around 10.30 AM.

While the woman succumbed on the spot, her husband and daughter sustained serious injured.

Later, Aswini and his daughter were immediately rushed to GopiKishan Bhatta Community Health Centre (CHC).

Jaleswar police have recovered the body for post-mortem and have started a probe into the matter.