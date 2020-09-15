road mishap in balasore

Woman Killed, Husband & Daughter Seriously Injured In Road Mishap In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore:  A woman was killed while her husband and 3-year-old daughter sustained grevious injuries as the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a pick-up van  on NH-60 near Lakshmanath toll gate in Jaleswar area of Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Samal, a native of Aruha village.

According to sources, Ashwini Ku Samal along with his wife Mamta and daughter Manasi was on his way to Nangada Sahi  on a motorcycle after they heard the death of one of his relatives when a pickup van hit them from rear around 10.30 AM.

Related News

Gold and Silver Prices Increase In Odisha’s Capital…

Job alert 2020: Deadline for this government posts is ending…

COVID-19 Patient In Odisha Falls From Chair And Dies, Video…

Audio Tape Of Police Demanding Bribe Goes Viral In…

While the woman succumbed on the spot, her husband and daughter sustained serious injured.

Later, Aswini and his daughter were immediately rushed to GopiKishan Bhatta Community Health Centre (CHC).

Jaleswar police have recovered the body for post-mortem and have started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Increase In Odisha’s Capital City Bhubaneswar

State

Job alert 2020: Deadline for this government posts is ending today; apply soon

State

COVID-19 Patient In Odisha Falls From Chair And Dies, Video Goes Viral

State

This is how you can use Google Maps without internet

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7