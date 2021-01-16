Keonjhar: The body of a woman has been found hanging from a tree in a forest near Melan village under Ghatgaon police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Gunduri Naik of the same village.

According to reports, some locals spotted the woman hanging from the tree in the forest.

On being informed, the police reached at the scene site and recovered the body from the tree.

Later, the police have started a probe into the matter.

However, the reason of the death is still unknown but it is suspected to be a murder.