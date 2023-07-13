Woman found hanging in hotel room in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found hanging in a hotel room in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The hanging body has been found in a hotel in Ashok Nagar area of Bhubaneswar in the evening hours on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Banita Kumari Sahu died. The residence of the young woman is said to be in Kuamapada area of ​​Puri district. She was working in a mobile company in Bhubaneswar.

According to information, she was staying in the hotel since yesterday evening. When the hotel staff went for check-up, the young woman did not open the door. Later the police was informed. The police arrived and contacted the family members.

The hanging body of the young woman was recovered from the hotel this morning. Police recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for autopsy. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the family has alleged that the young woman was murdered. The police are investigating the incident based on the CCTV attached to the hotel. It is yet to be known who killed the young woman or if there was any other reason for the death.

A detailed report in this matter is awaited.