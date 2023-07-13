Woman found hanging in hotel room in Bhubaneswar!

In a shocking incident, a woman has been found hanging in a hotel room in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
hanging body found
hanging body found (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been found hanging in a hotel room in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

The hanging body has been found in a hotel in Ashok Nagar area of Bhubaneswar in the evening hours on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Banita Kumari Sahu died. The residence of the young woman is said to be in Kuamapada area of ​​Puri district. She was working in a mobile company in Bhubaneswar.

Must Read

Naba Das murder case: accused Gopal Das produced in Court

Mutilated body of woman found in garbage dump in…

Shocking, father kills and hangs daughter and lover in…

According to information, she was staying in the hotel since yesterday evening. When the hotel staff went for check-up, the young woman did not open the door. Later the police was informed. The police arrived and contacted the family members.

The hanging body of the young woman was recovered from the hotel this morning. Police recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for autopsy. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the family has alleged that the young woman was murdered. The police are investigating the incident based on the CCTV attached to the hotel. It is yet to be known who killed the young woman or if there was any other reason for the death.

A detailed report in this matter is awaited.

You might also like
State

President Draupadi Murmu to attend several events during her visit to Odisha

State

Deep depression to cause heavy rainfall across Odisha

State

Abandoned newborn boy rescued in Bhubaneswar

State

Man shot dead by son-in-law’s brother in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans