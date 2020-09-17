Woman Found Dead Inside House In Odisha, 1-Year Old Dies At Hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundargarh: A woman was found dead inside a room of the house at Govindpur village in Bonai area of Sundergarh district today in the morning while her one-year-old son died at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Ashtami Kisan.

According to sources, a heated exchange of words erupted between Ashtami and her husband Dambaru Kisan over family fued.

However, she was found dead in the morning and her son was admitted to Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital in a critical condition.After his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to Rourkela General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

While Astami’s brother claimed that she has sent him messages regarding her altercation and Dambaru has hit her hard .When in the morning her brother called and when she did not receive his call. They immediately rushed to her in-laws place and found her dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Cops also initiated and investigation into the matter.

