Woman Flees After Leaving Newborn Near Temple In Odisha

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly ran away after handing over her newborn son to a man near Laxminarayan Temple in Charampa area of Bhadrak district.

The unidentified woman reportedly was seen sitting near the temple. Sometime later, she handed over the baby boy to a man saying that she would return soon after completing some important work.

However, as the lady did not return after more than an hour, the man informed about the toddler to others who were present on the premises of the temple.

Later, a joint team of the District Child Protection Unit, Town Police and Childline Members arrived at the spot after getting information and rescued the child.

Meanwhile, the newborn baby has been kept at the district headquarters hospital for observation. The health condition of the child is said to be good.

Police also have started a manhunt to trace the mother of the newborn.