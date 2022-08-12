Woman falls prey to cyber fraud in Odisha: Watch

Bhubaneswar: A woman fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 33,000 in Odisha today. The fraudsters cheated her during selling of costly sarees fraudulently.

As per reports, unidentified fraudsters lured the lady by showing her online advertisement of sarees. The cyber criminals were reportedly operating from Keonjhar district of Odisha. They managed to loot an amount of Rs 33,000 from the lady. They contacted the woman after she showed interest to buy saree after seeing the advertisement. The criminals had sent photos of the saree on whatsApp. Later, they managed to take away the money in instalments.

Following the incident the woman has lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police station and accordingly Police have initiated investigation.

It is to be noted that in last June this year another young woman had fallen prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 11,000 to cyber-criminals while she was trying to buy a mobile phone online in Bhubaneswar.