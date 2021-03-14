Woman Asks For Lift, Gets Sexually Assaulted By Hyva Truck Drivers In Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shameful incident, a woman was sexually assaulted by two hyva truck drivers after she asked them for a lift in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

A truck driver, who is a native of Madhya Pradesh, has been living with his wife at Bhadrasahi village under Barbil Police limits of the district. However, his wife left the house on Thursday following a dispute with him.

When she was standing at Roida Chowk, the woman reportedly met two hyva truck drivers namely Khuda Baksh Ansar and Mohamad Nasir, said sources adding that she asked them for a lift as they were known to her

However, both Ansar and Nasir raped her inside the hyva truck. Besides, they kept her in a house for three days and assaulted her both physically and sexually.

The rape victim somehow escaped from the clutches of the rapists and informed her husband about the matter after returning home.

Later, she filed a complaint with Barbil Police, following which the accused were detained by the cops for interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.