Withdrawing Money From PF Account Is Very Easy; Follow These Steps To Withdraw Online From Home

Every salaried employee has his/her PF accounts where the amount is kept to meet the post-retirement needs of the employee. But there are many occasions when an employee needs to withdraw PF amount before retirement. While understanding the importance of retirement funds, an employee should avoid withdrawing from his PF account, but he can withdraw if there is a need.

The government also has given permission to the employees can withdraw money from his/her PF account to buy or build a house, in case of children’s marriage or education or any other type of medical emergency. Employees can withdraw from their PF account online at home on the terms of the EPF scheme.

Here are the processes to withdraw money from PF account

Step 1: First of all login to the Unified Member Portal of EPFO ​​with your UAN, password and captcha code.

Step 2: After that go to ‘Online Services’ tab and click on ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. On this page, the member has to enter the bank account number linked to the UAN. After this, we have to click on Verify.

Step 4: After confirming the bank account information, the member has to confirm the terms and conditions stated by the EPFO.

Step 5: Now click on ‘Proceed For Online Claim’.

Step 6: Now the member has to choose the reason for withdrawal from the PF account from the given list. Here you will see the same options you are eligible for.

Step 7: Members will now have to enter their full address. Also, the member has to upload the scanned copy of the check or bank passbook on the portal.

Step 8: Now the member has to click on ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’, selecting the terms and conditions.

Step 9: Now the member will get an OTP on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Step 10: The member has to enter this OTP at the specified place and click submit.

PF account holders should keep in mind that their Universal Account Number (UAN) should remain active. Apart from this, Aadhaar number should be linked with UAN, bank account linked to UAN. The mobile number linked to Aadhaar should be activated and the KYC document updated.