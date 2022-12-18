Winter in Odisha: Mercury likely to fall in the state over the next few days

State
By Shraddha Suman 0
odisha weather

Bhubaneswar: As the mercury continues to fall in the state, some parts of Odisha are likely to experience shivering cold in the next few days.

Temperature during the night time is expected to fall by as much as two to three degrees in the upcoming days, especially in the Southern districts of Odisha.

Related News

Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, Odisha not to be…

Odisha: Mayurbhanj continues to experience cold weather

Temperatures dropping steadily in interior parts of Odisha

Temperature drops in many places of Odisha, lowest…

No other major change is likely in the weather of the state after that.

It should be noted that MeT has predicted that some places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, gajapati, and Koraput might experience shallow to moderate fog in the next few days.

Twin city is also likely to experience fog in the upcoming days. However, the weather will mostly remain clear.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.