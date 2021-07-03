Weekend shutdown returns in these 10 districts of Odisha

odisha imposes weekend shutdown

Bhubaneswar: As there is rise in Covid cases in B category districts, weekend shutdown has been imposed in these 10 districts of Odisha.

The districts are  Khordha, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. The shutdown restrictions have been imposed in these districts starting from 6 AM on Saturday till 6 AM on Monday.

During the weekend shutdown, the people will be allowed to commute only in case of emergency and essential work.

Night curfew along with weekend shutdowns will also be allowed under B category districts. However, the weekend shutdown will not be imposed in other 20 districts falling under A category. But Night Curfew will be imposed in these B category.

