Weather Alert For 15 Districts Of Odisha, See Details Here

rain in odisha
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over 15 districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Balasore, Jajpur,
Bhadrak, Nawarangpur.

A yellow warning has been issued for all the 15 districts mentioned above.

