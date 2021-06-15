Angul: The snake helpline members on Tuesday rescued a rat snake which was struggling as its head was stuck inside a beverage can in Odisha’s Angul district.

According to reports, a rat snake reportedly entered its head in the beverage can which was thrown in the backyard of one Umakant Behera. Soon it started struggling and writhing in pain.

Some locals of the village informed the snake helpline members after finding the snake struggling for life.

A team of snake helpline members rushed to the village immediately and rescued the snake by cutting the beverage can. Later, the snake was released into a nearby forest.

Watch the video: