WATCH: Oxygen Tankers From Odisha Being Escorted By Police To Needy States

Bhubaneswar: In last 18 days, 516 tankers carrying about 9466 MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched under Odisha Police supervision and escort from Odisha to 11 deficit states.

The tankers have been escorted from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha. More are

leaving today.

The operation of Odisha Police for prompt loading, transportation and supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen continues.

Odisha Police has formed a dedicated corridor and is committed to ensure prompt and unhindered transportation through round the clock monitoring, so as to serve thousands of patients without any delay.