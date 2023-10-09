WATCH: Massive 10-feet-long python spotted in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: A massive 10-feet-long python spotted in Balasore of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

The incident has been reported from Jaleshwarpur village under Bhogarai block of Balasore district, the villagers spotted and rescued a giant python from a small pond.

It is reported that the length of the snake is more than 10-feet-long, said reliable reports. The villagers saw the snake entering the pit late last night.

They immediately rescued the snake and informed the forest department. On hearing the news, the Jaleswar forest department reached the spot and rescued the gigantic snake.

There was a huge crowd of local people to see this huge python. A man in the video is seen bravely handling the huge python with ease. He is even seen hugging another person while the snake is coiled up around him, scarring the locals surrounding him.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: