Watch: Former Sarpanch beaten up with belt in Jajpur, 3 arrested

Jajpur: A former sarpanch was allegedly beaten up by eight youths with a belt publicly in Jajpur district. The video has gone viral on social media and three persons have been arrested.

The former sarpanch Laxmidhar Sahu, of Kasapa Panchayat in Dasrathpur block of Jajpur district was brutually attacked by eight youths over past political rivalry during the panchayat elections. Following which he sustained critical injuries.

In the viral video, one is seen beating up the sarpanch with a belt using foul languages infront of a shop in Jajpur. Later, his associates joined him and started beating up Sahu.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

After the video went viral, the police have arrested three persons in this connection and the main accused Debadatta Das has been absconding.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.