Watch: CMC Corporator washes feet of sanitation workers saying everyone deserves respect

Cuttack: Setting an example for others, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Corporator washed the feet of the sanitation workers and wiped them before making them wear new slippers.

Swarnaprava Pasayat of the Congress party washed the feet of a group of sweepers with the aim to appreciate their job of keeping the city clean every day and give them respect for their duty.

“It is they who serve the city and keep it neat and clean always. They help and cooperate with me a lot which is why people of my ward appreciate me saying that my jurisdiction always remains neat and clean. They are not just the swappers, they serve us and this is why they too deserve respect,” said Pasayat, the Corporator of CMC’s Ward No-41.

“I feel it is an honour for me to wash the sweepers’ feet,” she added.

Apart from cleaning the sweepers’ feet, Swarnaprava also arranged food for them in her residence.

The sweepers also expressed their gratitude to the Corporator for her extraordinary work. “I had never seen such thing which madam has done. While no one respects us as we are mere sweepers, madam hailed our duty today. She cleaned our feet and gave us new slippers,’ said one of the sanitation workers.