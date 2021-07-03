Virtual Tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum: Outdoor display of Santal House tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday.

The visitors can visit the outdoor display of Santal House at Tribal Museum on 4th July by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director, SCSTRTI, Prof. (Dr.) A.B. Ota. The Santals of Odisha mainly reside in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, keonjhar districts. They are the third largest tribe in India.

The Santal settlements have parallel rows of houses facing the common street. The Santal build beautiful multi-roomed houses of definite artistic design having spacious compounds and courtyards. The house is L-shaped with mud walls. The walls are painted with different colours, mainly red and black. The roof is supported on wooden pillars covered with straw or tiles. The house includes the main living space, hearth, store, verandah and cattle shed.

