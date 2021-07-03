Python rescued from pond near Lord Shiva temple in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Dharmagarh: A 7 feet long huge python was reportedly rescued from a pond near the Lord Shiva temple in Golamunda of Kalahandi district in Odisha on Saturday. The Forest department rescued the reptile and later released it into the forest.

As per reports, the huge python was first spotted by the locals at the pond adjacent to the Lord Mahadev temple in Golamunda village. They immediately informed about it to Forester Ramesh Panda.

The Forest department officials rushed to the spot and rescued the huge snake. They took about one hour to make the snake free as it had been entangled in a net. And it was pouring heavily when the rescue operation was going on.

Later, the snake was released into the jungle.

Also read: Forest Dept, Villagers give security to pregnant snake: Python eggs hatch in Khordha dist of Odisha
