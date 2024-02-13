Veteran Ollywood actor Chakradhar Jena passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia film industry actor Chakradhar Jena has passed away while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to reliable reports, Chakradhar Jena was undergoing treatment at the hospital, while his health deteriorated on Monday. He was shifted to ICU, where he passed away.

The veteran actor has earned a special place in the world of cinema for his acting skills. After passing out from the National School of Drama, Delhi in 1998, he entered into the world of cinema.

Chakradhar Jena’s first movie was “Pathara Khasuchi Bada Deulu” Apart from this, he has acted in films like ‘Ranabhumi’, ‘Arjun’, ‘Maya’, ‘Rangila Baba’, ‘Om Namah Shivaay’, ‘Kathantara’ and ‘Tu Mo Akhira Tara’.

He has shown the magic of acting not only in Ollywood but also in Hollywood. He won the hearts of the audience by acting in Hollywood movies like ‘City of Joy’ and ‘Electric Moon’ which were released in the 1992. Meanwhile, he has been awarded multiple times for this.

Earlier on Sunday, eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota passed away in Bhubaneswar on Sunday following a brief illness. He was 95. A retired IRTS officer and former Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road, he was the editor of Odia daily newspaper Samaya and was also the President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Hota, who was the President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi from March 6, 2013 to March 5, 2016, He was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Samman for 2018.