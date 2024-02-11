Eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota passes away at 95 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Eminent litterateur Satakadi Hota passed away in Bhubaneswar on Sunday following a brief illness. He was 95.

Hota, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last at 8am in the morning, family sources said.

A retired IRTS officer and former Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road, he was the editor of Odia daily newspaper Samaya and was also the President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Hota, who was the President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi from March 6, 2013 to March 5, 2016, He was awarded the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Samman for 2018.

Born in 1930, he has penned a number of timeless poems, novels, short stories, autobiographies and essays. He was one pioneers in starting the “Bhubaneswar Book Fair” in the year 1985. He has published 27 stories, 21 novels and one poem book. In the year 1967, his first novel “Byakula Hrudaya” and 1971, first story was published.

KISS and KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta have expressed condolences on Eminent Litterateur Satakadi Hota passing away.