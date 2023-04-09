Various cabinet proposals approved by Odisha CM today

Bhubaneswar: The first digital cabinet meeting of the state cabinet. For the first time, a digital cabinet meeting has been held on digital governance.

At the meeting several important proposals have been approved. Support fund to be started for FPO. A new directorate will be opened for the people of Odisha. The directorate will be opened for the convenience of out-of-state and migrant Odias.

Likewise, the cabinet has approved seven rural piped water projects. Similarly, six drinking water projects have been approved in Balangir.

This is first such digital cabinet meet wherein the Chief Minister held the meeting from foreign location with files processed and documents signed through the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN), entirely through digital mode.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik said: “We have been pioneer in leveraging latest technology as part of our 5T charter to improve the effectiveness of the governance systems and delivery of public services. Technology has served as an enabling tool in transforming delivery of good governance and public goods and services.”