Special flight with Odia migrants

Vande Bharat Mission: 150 people including 68 Odias returning home from Bahrain today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A special flight carrying approximately 150 people including 68 Odia migrants is scheduled to reach in India from Bahrain as part of the Vande Bharat Mission today.

The Special flight of Air India has reportedly departed Bahrain International  Airport at 1.5 pm and is scheduled to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar at 10.20 pm tonight.

The flight will first land in Delhi Airport, where some passengers are slated to deboard, then it will leave for Bhubaneswar.


This is the second repatriation flight from Bahrain to Bhubaneswar. This repatriation is being undertaken under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4.

Around 145 Odia migrants were successfully evacuated on June 20 in the first repatriation flight.

You might also like
Nation

Know How To Register Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card

State

Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall to occur in 11 districts of Odisha

State

Beware! You May Lose Money If Receive Calls From Mobile Number Starting With 140;…

State

Father Beaten To Death By Son in Odisha’s Gajapati

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.