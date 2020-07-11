Bhubaneswar: A special flight carrying approximately 150 people including 68 Odia migrants is scheduled to reach in India from Bahrain as part of the Vande Bharat Mission today.

The Special flight of Air India has reportedly departed Bahrain International Airport at 1.5 pm and is scheduled to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar at 10.20 pm tonight.

The flight will first land in Delhi Airport, where some passengers are slated to deboard, then it will leave for Bhubaneswar.

68 stranded workers from Odisha have boarded the Delhi/BBSR-bound flight at Bahrain today pic.twitter.com/xqmNuKInvf — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) July 11, 2020



This is the second repatriation flight from Bahrain to Bhubaneswar. This repatriation is being undertaken under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4.

Around 145 Odia migrants were successfully evacuated on June 20 in the first repatriation flight.