UPSC CAPF 2020: Notification for 209 vacancies out; Check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 209 vacancies to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before September 7, 2020 and appear the written exam.

Here are the details about the jobs:

Important Dates:

Notification release date: August 18, 2020

Beginning of online applications: August 18, 2020

Last date of online applications: September 7, 2020

Written Exam date: December 20, 2020

Name and number of vacant post:

BSF: 78 Posts

CRPF: 13 posts

CISF: 69 posts

ITBP: 27 posts

SSB: 22 posts

Total: 209 posts (Note: UPSC may change the vacancies which are provisional and tentative)

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Online Application for Various Exams

Step 3: Click on CAPF – Part I Registration

Step 4: Enter the details

Step 5: Click on CAPF – Part II Registration

Step 6: Fill the required details. Upload Scanned images, Select Exam Centre and make fee payment

Step 7: Agree to Declaration & Submit

Application Fee:

SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from fee payment. However, others have to pay Rs 200.

Age Limits:

(a) A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2020, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995 and not later than 1st August, 2000.

(b) The upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable. (i) upto a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. (ii) upto a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates. (iii) upto a maximum of five years for Civilian Central Government Servants in accordance with the existing instructions of the Central Government. Ex-Servicemen will also be eligible for this relaxation.

However the total relaxation claimed on account of Government Service will be limited to five years.

Note I : Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes who are also covered under any other clause of Para 3(III)(b) above, viz. those coming under the category of Civilian Central Government Servants/Ex-Servicemen, will be eligible for grant of cumulative age-relaxation under both the categories.

Note II : The term Ex-Servicemen will apply to the persons who are defined as Ex-Servicemen in the Ex-Servicemen (Re-employment in Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979, as amended from time to time

Note III : The term “Civilian Central Government Servants” in Para 3(b)(iii) above will apply to persons who are defined as “Government Servants” in the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 as amended from time to time.

Note IV: The age concession under Para 3(II) (b)(iii) will be admissible to Ex-servicemen i.e. a person who has served in any rank whether as combatant or non-combatant in the Regular Army, Navy and Air Force of the Indian Union and who either has been retired or relieved or discharged from such service whether at his own request or being relieved by the employer after earning his or her pension. The term “Civilian Central Government Servants” will apply to persons who are defined as “Government Servants” in the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 as amended from time to time.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or must possess an equivalent qualification.

Physical Standards

Candidates must be in good physical and Medical health and should be free from any disease or disability that hinder their military duties. The minimum physical standards are:

Category Men Women Height 165 cm 157 cm Chest 81 cm Not applicable Weight 50 kg 46 kg

Selection Process

The selection process for recruitment of candidates in the armed forces such as SSB, ITBP, CISF, DRPF & BSF involves a four-phased successive process:

Written Exam: The exam involves two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Candidates need to qualify this stage by obtaining UPSC CAPF Cut Off Marks to get shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests.

Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests: The Physical and Medical Standards tests are different for males and females. The tests are mentioned below. Candidates need to qualify this stage to appear for Interview round.

Interview or Personality Test: Candidates who will qualify the Physical & Medical tests will be called for Interview round which is of 150 marks.

Final Merit List: UPSC prepares the final merit list on the basis of marks gained by candidates in Written Exam and in the Interview/Personality Test.

Click here to go thought the notification and get more information about the recruitment drive.

Click here to visit the official website.