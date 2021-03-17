Bhadrak: Tension ran high at the premises of Bhadrak Autonomous College on Wednesday over back paper of students here in the district. Irate students locked the college main gate and staged demonstrations by burning tyres.

The protest was over back paper of Plus III second-year students. While there was no exam in the college due to the coronavirus, students have alleged that they are given back papers.

“There was no exam at all. Then how did we get back paper,” the angry students questioned.

The demonstrators further alleged that the college authorities had deliberately given back paper to students who had back paper in the first semester. This further added to their woes as they have to now appear both first-semester and second-semester back papers.

When contacted, the college authorities said that the decision was taken as per government orders. Necessary steps would be taken soon.