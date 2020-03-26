Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted the Unit-1 haat to Rajmahal square in order to maintain social distancing and for crowd management in wake of the coronavirus scare.

This shift will be applicable for 45 days said sources at BMC. Only the vegetable shops of the haat will be shifted.

The stretch of shops will start from Rajmahal square and end at AG square.

Since the haat gets very crowded and social distancing cannot be maintained, the BMC was forced to take this step.