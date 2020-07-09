New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and his team here have tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday.

“I am glad to share that by divine grace and by all your blessings the results of the #COVID19 test of mine and all my team here in Delhi is found negative,” said Sarangi on his twitter handle this evening.

I continue to be in good health. Thank you all for your concern during my period of isolation at my Government residence . — Pratap Sarangi (@pcsarangi) July 9, 2020

Sarangi had gone under home quarantine at his official residence in Delhi after Odisha’s Nilgiri MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6.

The Union Minister earlier revealed that he and the covid infected MLA had attended a government function and the 11th-day ritual of a former Balasore Sadar MLA on July 2 and July 3 respectively.