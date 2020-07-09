Pratap Sarangi

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi tests negative for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and  Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and his team here have tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday.

“I am glad to share that by divine grace and by all your blessings the results of the #COVID19 test of mine and all my team here in Delhi is found negative,” said Sarangi on his twitter handle this evening.

Sarangi had gone under home quarantine at his official residence in Delhi after Odisha’s Nilgiri MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6.

The Union Minister earlier  revealed that he and the covid  infected MLA had attended a government function and the 11th-day  ritual of  a former Balasore Sadar MLA on July 2 and July 3 respectively.

