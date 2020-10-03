Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma at Cuttack’s SCB

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital here in Odisha on Saturday.

Pradhan is the first Union Minister to have donated plasma, after battling the deadly disease for nearly three weeks.

The Minister also reuested to all Covid-19 recovered people to come forward and donate plasma to aid the treatment of Covid-19 patients and help defeat the novel coronavirus.

On August 4, 51-year-old Pradhan had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses an antibody-rich blood component called plasma from a person who has recovered from the infection to aid the immune response of someone still fighting Covid-19.

