arrow attack by nephew in odisha's keonjhar

Man Critical in Arrow Attack by nephew In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a man sustained critical injury due to arrow attack allegedly shot by his nephew in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident took place in Panasadiha village in Tartara panchayat under Anandapur Police Station.

As per reports, one Murali Nayak was hit with an arrow allegedly shot by his younger brother’s son named Bodhia when the former was watching television in his house. The arrow pierced into Murali’s abdomen injuring him badly.

Related News

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to hit many parts of…

Tirtol Bypoll Elections: Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 119 Cr…

Two injured in group clash in Rourkela; 5 held

BMC Sampark Outreach Programme organised at Bapuji Nagar…

Following the incident, Murali was rushed to Anandapur Hospital for treatment by his family members.

While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the family members have maintained that Bodhia has lost mental stability following the incident.

You might also like
State

2 separate PILs filed to hold Rathyatra of Maa Biraja in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Beware! These 14 apps on Google Play Store may secretly steal your money

State

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to hit many parts of Odisha in next 24 hours

State

End of an era! Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam passes away at 74

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7