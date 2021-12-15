UG & PG level exams in Odisha to be held in offline mode

UG PG exams in Odisha to be held offline
Bhubaneswar: All the upcoming Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) examinations will be held in offline mode in Odisha observing appropriate Covid 19 prevention protocols. The Higher Education Department on Wednesday wrote to the VCs and Principals in this regard.

As per a letter issued by Saswat Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department to the Vice Chancellors of all the State Public Universities coming under the HE Department and Principals of all Government and Non-Government Degree Colleges coming under the HE Department of Odisha, all the UG and PG examinations will be held on offline mode.

“In suspension of all previous/ instructions issued by this Department regarding conduct of exmainations in Universities and Colleges, it is hereby intimated that all UG and PG level examinations (Annual/ Semester) will henceforth be held in offliine mode observing appropriate Covid 19 prevention protocols, said the letter.

