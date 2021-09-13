U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021: 3 students from KISS University included in Indian team

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of entire Odisha that as many as three students from the city-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University have been included in the Indian team which will take part at the U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021.

The three students of who have been included in the Indian squad are Tarulata Naik, Mama Nayak and Nirmalya Rout.

The U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 will be organized by Asia Rugby from September 18 to September 19, 2021 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Apart from host Uzbekistan and India, three other countries namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates will compete for the trophy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, congratulated the trio on their selection to represent the country at the mega event and wished them all the best.

It is to be noted here that the training camp was held at KIIT University from August 13 to September 15, 2021.

The government of Odisha and KIIT University are sponsoring the Indian National Rugby Teams for three years.