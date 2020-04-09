Two shops sealed in Odisha’ Rourkela for flouting COVID-19 lockdown norms

Rourkela: At least two shops were sealed at Udit Nagar area here in Odisha for flouting COVID-19 lockdown norms, an official said on Thursday.

According to reports, two shops, located at the wholesale market at Plant Site and Kacheri Road localities in Udit Nagar, were selling non-essential items despite the nation wide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the ÇOVID-19 pandemic.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) officials conducted raid at these shops and immediately sealed those shops.

The RMC officials also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the shop owners.

Besides, a huge cache of cigarettes, tobaccos and soft drinks worth Rs 1.50 lakh have been seized from the two shops, official added.