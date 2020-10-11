Two killed in group clash over laying of water pipeline in Odisha

Puri: Two persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a group clash that broke out over a water pipe-line dispute at Dimirisens village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district today.

The deceased have been identified as Suria Bhoi and Kalia Bhoi.

According to sources, a clash erupted between two families over laying of water-pipe. As Suria Bhoi wanted to take water-pipe from Surat Bhoi’s house, when he denied there was an heated argument between them and attacked each other with sharp weapons.

Following which Kalia Bhoi and Suria bhoi succumbed, while seven others were injured in the clash.

On being informed, the Brahmagiri police reached the spot and recovered the injured and rushed them immediately to Rebana Community Health Centre (CHC).

Later, police detained five persons in this connection for questioning while further investigation is underway.