Two held for illegal extraction and transportation of sand in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Panikoili police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from the Baitarani river bed in Odisha’s Jajpur district  on Monday.

The arrested persons are drivers of vehicles engaged in illegal transportation of sand extracted from Makundpur Balighat of the river, police said.

The cops also seized two sand loaded trucks bearing Regd No: OD 01 AA 1133 and OR 04 D 6695 in this connection.

A case has been registered with Panikoili police station against the sand mafia under relevant sections of the IPC and Odisha Mineral Rule. Further probe is underway, police added.

