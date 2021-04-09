Two Cinema Halls Sealed In Rayagada District Of Odisha

Rayagada: The Rayagada district administration sealed two cinema halls today for not adhering to the Covid norms.

The district administration conducted a raid at Ashoka Talkies and Uday Plaza and later sealed as Covid guidelines were violated by the general public.

Both the halls had not strictly implemented mask protocol and social distancing rules for the audience.

The halls were sealed in presence of District Collector Suraj Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivekanand Sharma.

The Collector and SP has taken an initiative to create public awareness in order to follow the Covid guidelines by intensifying the Covid and helmet drive.