Truck Loaded With Onions Overturns Near Sambalpur-Mahanadi Bridge

Sambalpur: A truck carrying onions has overturned near Mahanadi-Sambalpur over-bridge.

The incident occurred when the front tyre of the truck skid off the road and the driver lost control.

The vehicle slipped off the road and overturned into the river bed.

Burla police has rescued the truck driver and sent him to the nearby hospital.

The truck was transporting onions from Maharashtra to Kolkata.